



One Maryland city is among the top 100 happiest cities in the U.S.

Columbia ranks no. 74 among the happiest places to live, according to Wallet Hub.

But if you’re looking to move to be even happier — Plano, Texas ranks no. 1 followed by Irvine, California and Madison, Wisconsin.

Washington D.C. ranks no. 51 among the happiest cities and although Baltimore didn’t make the top 100, it’s not the worst. Charm City ranked no. 161.

Detroit was ranked the least happiest at no. 182.

