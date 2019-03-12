  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Manure Happens, Manure Happens Campaign, Maryland Department Of Agriculture, Syndicated, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Agriculture launched its 2019 “Manure Happens” public education campaign.

The campaign is designed to help citizens better understand why farmers recycle manure as a natural crop, fertilizer and soil conditioner.

Manure also helps protect local waterways from runoff.

The ads will run in local newspapers, websites and social media accounts throughout March.

Maryland farmers are required to follow nutrient management plans when fertilizing crops and managing animal manure.

These plans specify how much fertilizer, manure or other nutrient sources may be safely applied to crops to achieve yields, and prevent excess nutrients from impacting waterways.

To further protect water resources, Maryland farmers are required to have stream setbacks and livestock exclusion measures in place.

Farmers using certain tillage systems are required to incorporate manure into fields within 48 hours of application.

The “Manure Happens Campaign” has been updated with new imagery to help better the public’s understanding of manure usage.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s