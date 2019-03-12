



The Maryland Department of Agriculture launched its 2019 “Manure Happens” public education campaign.

The campaign is designed to help citizens better understand why farmers recycle manure as a natural crop, fertilizer and soil conditioner.

Manure also helps protect local waterways from runoff.

The ads will run in local newspapers, websites and social media accounts throughout March.

Maryland farmers are required to follow nutrient management plans when fertilizing crops and managing animal manure.

These plans specify how much fertilizer, manure or other nutrient sources may be safely applied to crops to achieve yields, and prevent excess nutrients from impacting waterways.

To further protect water resources, Maryland farmers are required to have stream setbacks and livestock exclusion measures in place.

Farmers using certain tillage systems are required to incorporate manure into fields within 48 hours of application.

The “Manure Happens Campaign” has been updated with new imagery to help better the public’s understanding of manure usage.

