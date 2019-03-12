Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to a power outage, the NACA Freedom and Democracy Academy II will dismiss at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 12.
Staff should remain onsite at PDC, according to a tweet from the school system.
Baltimore City Schools announced the closing in a tweet Tuesday morning.
There is no word yet on what caused the power outage.
