Due to a power outage, the NACA Freedom and Democracy Academy II will dismiss at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 12.

Staff should remain onsite at PDC, according to a tweet from the school system.

Baltimore City Schools announced the closing in a tweet Tuesday morning.

There is no word yet on what caused the power outage.

