URBANNA, Va. (WJZ) — A Virginia roofing company is offering customers a free gun if they buy a roof, windows, or siding.

L&M Marine Contractors posted to Instagram that says they will issue a firearms voucher once the work is finished. The voucher is valid at the local FFA licensed dealer. Customers must still pass all federal and state background checks and laws.

A video was also posted to Facebook showing a man dressed as Santa Claus shooting at a miniature house and asking if the viewer is sick of high roof prices.

“We’re the only contractor in the state of Virginia that’s giving away a free gun after the completion of any roof, siding, and/or window purchase,” said company president J. Elmer in the video.

YES! We are STILL PROMOTING….. . . 💥🏠 GET A ROOF, GET A GUN! 🏠💥 . . . For qualifying retail installs, siding, gutters, roofs &/or windows we are issuing a firearms voucher at the completion of the work. . . CRAZY?! YES WE KNOW! . . Here are some FAQ’s for you: . . ✔️ Yes, this is ATF approved ✔️ No, we are not just passing out firearms like candy . . Call Kristi to set your free estimate appointment & to ask for details! . . 1-800-345-4245 . . . . #LMCgetARoofGetAGun #FreeFirearms #Beretta #SmithAndWesson #Guns #Firearms #LMCexteriors #TidewaterVa #NoVa #NorthernVa #DC #UrbannaVa #804 #571 #757 #HamptonRoads #CoastalVa #Military #Army #Navy #Marines #AirForce #VirginiaBeach #Williamsburg

The promotion continues while supplies last.

