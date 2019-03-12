



A Virginia roofing company is offering customers a free gun if they buy a roof, windows, or siding.

L&M Marine Contractors posted to Instagram that says they will issue a firearms voucher once the work is finished. The voucher is valid at the local FFA licensed dealer. Customers must still pass all federal and state background checks and laws.

A video was also posted to Facebook showing a man dressed as Santa Claus shooting at a miniature house and asking if the viewer is sick of high roof prices.

“We’re the only contractor in the state of Virginia that’s giving away a free gun after the completion of any roof, siding, and/or window purchase,” said company president J. Elmer in the video.

The promotion continues while supplies last.

