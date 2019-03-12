  • WJZ 13On Air

By Ron Matz
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A change nearly two decades in the making has finally arrived at Towson University.

The old Towson University logo is gone and a new, bold TU logo is in.

The new logo is in the Calvert pattern of the Maryland flag.

“The brand work that has been done here at Towson University is a pretty significant change for this University,” Timm Baldwin, director of marketing, said. “The school has grown dramatically in the Baltimore area. The impact of the University is so much more significant, and it was time the school’s brand reflects some of those changes.”

Tuesday there was a T-shirt swap at the University Union for students, faculty and staff.

Out with the old and in with the new for Towson University’s 23,000 students.

“I think it’s a really good idea to have the T-shirt swap to give us a chance to have the new logo,” Briana Richert, a junior at Towson University, said.

The re-branding was a year and a half in the making, and more gear swapping is on the way.

“This is the first official T-shirt swap on campus,” Erica Green, associate director of brand marketing, said. “There’s three more to come with three different T-shirts, so stay tuned. No worries if you missed the first one.”

This is the first branding change at Towson University in 20 years. Back then, the school was known as Towson State University.

“I think it’s great,” Lori Armstrong, associate vice president of alumni relations, said. “Moving forward, it’s progress.”

The old T-shirts can be taken to the “Fix It Fair” inside the Union to be recycled into plastic bags.

The Tiger athletic logo will remain the same.

