



A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Wednesday to coercing and enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and to two counts of production of child pornography.

Antonio Wright, 42, of Baltimore, admitted that he used an online social network to induce the victim, Jane Doe, to engage in sexually explicit conduct and to produce images of that conduct.

According to his plea agreement, Wright was in a relationship with the victim’s mother from at least 2009, when Jane Doe was four-years-old, and lived with the family intermittently until Spring 2017.

Wright and the victim, who was living with a foster family in Baltimore, began communicating by text messages, audio messages and images using an online social network, beginning in August 2017.

The messages frequently included Wright’s love for Jane Doe, who told her that they should eventually get married.

Jane Doe was 13-years-old at the time.

Wright told the victim not to tell others that she has “an older man for a boyfriend,” and that he would get in trouble if anyone found out.

On January 4, 2018, Wright spent time with Jane Doe at his home when Baltimore City schools were closed due to snow.

That afternoon, Jane Doe’s foster mother noticed that Jane Doe did not come home when she expected her.

When she was unable to locate Jane Doe, she found the tablet that Jane Doe was using to communicate with Wright and observed the sexually explicit chats and images.

After right brought Jane Doe home that afternoon, her foster mother filed a report with the Maryland Department of Human Services, who referred the case to Child Protective Services for investigation.

Jane Doe’s tablet and social media accounts were searched, and sexually explicit photos, texts, messages and voice messages were found.

Wright will be required to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, as part of his plea agreement.

Wright faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life in prison for enticement and coercion of a minor, a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison for each of the two counts of production of child pornography.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 7 at 10 a.m.

