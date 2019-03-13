



Harry Roe Hughes, the 57th governor of Maryland, died Wednesday, according to his family.

Hughes was 92.

Current Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan released the following statement on the passing of the former governor:

“The First Lady and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Governor Harry Hughes, a longtime friend and Maryland legend whom I deeply admired. His dedication to our great state – as a distinguished member of the Maryland General Assembly and as our 57th governor – and his service to our nation as a member of the Navy Air Corps during World War II leave a legacy behind that will be forever remembered. “Our most sincere prayers are with his two daughters, Ann and Elizabeth, his family, friends, and loved ones in this time of grieving. We will give him the celebration of life that he truly deserves.”

Effective immediately, he said, Maryland flags will fly at half-staff until sunset of the day of interment.

