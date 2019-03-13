



Baltimore Ravens superstar QB Lamar Jackson might be breaking a few road laws, according to video seen Tuesday.

TMZ reported that the quarterback allegedly posted video on his Instagram story Tuesday while he was driving 105 mph while holding his phone in his hand while driving.

The video also showed a seat-belt light on the dashboard, showing that someone in the car may not have been buckled up.

The video appears to have been taken down from his Instagram account since the TMZ story surfaced.

