  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Ravens, Maryland, Ravens, TMZ


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens superstar QB Lamar Jackson might be breaking a few road laws, according to video seen Tuesday.

TMZ reported that the quarterback allegedly posted video on his Instagram story Tuesday while he was driving 105 mph while holding his phone in his hand while driving.

The video also showed a seat-belt light on the dashboard, showing that someone in the car may not have been buckled up.

The video appears to have been taken down from his Instagram account since the TMZ story surfaced.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s