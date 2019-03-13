



The Baltimore Ravens beefed up their running game Wednesday when they reportedly agreed on a deal with former New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram.

The 29-year-old Ingram has spent his entire eight year career in New Orleans and is coming off of a season in which his role was significantly reduced due to the emergence of Alvin Kamara. Despite the reduced role, Ingram averaged 4.7 yards per carry on 138 carries with six touchdowns on the ground for New Orleans as the Saints made a run to the NFC Championship game.

Ingram has averaged 4.5 yards per carry over the course of his career adding a bruising back to the backfield as a weapon for young quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the last five years, he has also become a bigger threat in the passing game as well with 20+ catches in each of those years.

With quarterback Lamar Jackson and undrafted rookie running back Gus Edwards running the show in the second half of the 2018 season, the Ravens run game was nearly unstoppable, averaging 229.5 yards per game. Ingram is an upgrade over Edwards, but can also provide a safety valve out of the backfield for Jackson to use in the passing game.

After adding the veteran back, the Ravens could now look to wide receiver in the draft after letting Michael Crabtree and John Brown walk in free agency.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook