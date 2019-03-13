  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for 31-year-old Darrian Carroll.

According to police, Carroll is a repeat violent offender who police would like “off the streets.”

Darrian Carroll

Carroll is wanted in the Feb. 22 homicide of Deondre Johnson.

Johnson, 21, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body around 2:52 p.m. in the 4600 block of Park Heights Avenue.

He was taken to the area hospital where he died.

If you know the whereabouts of Darrian Carroll, please dial 911 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

