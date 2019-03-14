



A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot in West Baltimore, police said.

An officer was on patrol at around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon when he heard gunshots coming from the 2500 block of Edmonson Avenue.

The officer began to investigate and found a shooting victim in the block.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

