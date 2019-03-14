



A Baltimore County police officer was involved in a dog shooting earlier Thursday morning.

An officer was in the area of the 200 block of Bowley’s Quarters Road at around 10:19 a.m. when a dog jumped out and bit him, police said.

The officer then shot the dog.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and the dog was removed by animal control.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook