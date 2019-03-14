Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Bowley's Quarters Road, Dog attack, Local TV, Maryland


BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police officer was involved in a dog shooting earlier Thursday morning.

An officer was in the area of the 200 block of Bowley’s Quarters Road at around 10:19 a.m. when a dog jumped out and bit him, police said.

The officer then shot the dog.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and the dog was removed by animal control.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s