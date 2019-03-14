



Baltimore’s new police commissioner Michael Harrison was sworn-in this week.

In an interview with WJZ, Harrison talks about how he’ll reform the city’s troubled police department and hopefully change its culture.

‘Accountability’ Top Priority For New Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison

He’s also hoping to change public perception

Harrison sat down WJZ’s Paul Gessler to talk about the job ahead of him.

MICHAEL HARRISON: First of all, my wife and I love the city. We came up for a week looking for a place to live. That went well. Of course I started on Feb. 11. I spent the first two weeks doing community meetings — five the first week, four the second week. Still doing that almost every other day. People want the same things. They want safety, they want a safe neighborhood. They want a place for the kids to play. Good schools, good housing and job opportunities. And they want the best training, and the best equipment and the best resources and a good quality work environment to work in. All of which I’m advocating for.

PAUL GESSLER: So I don’t need to tell you, you’re the 4th commissioner now in 14 months. There’s been a lot of turnover here. You have a 5-year contract that show the average citizens and a lot of the rank-and-file that you intend to stay. What gives you confidence that you’ll be leaving this department in 2024?

MH: First of all, my wife and I moved to Baltimore and I made the commitment once I agreed to the mayor that I would be here for the long haul, so in my mind, my heart and my soul, I’m going to give it everything I can. And I believe I’ll be here until the task is complete. And that is the work with this mayor and this city to make sure we can change the culture of violence in this community, by which people are making decisions to commit violent crime. Change the culture of the police department — to make sure it’s a well-run, high-functioning, well-disciplined police department that serves its citizens well every day. And is respectful and responsive to the citizens’ needs. And then together implementing this consent decree and reforming the department to make sure that we are doing our job in a very constitutional way, meeting the mandates of the consent decree. But, let’s be clear — we want to reform because reform is needed. Reform is deserved. And we want to be a good police department. And so I’ve been charging the members of our department to make sure we do everything we do because it’s the right thing to do and never the consent decree makes us do it. Yes we’re under a consent decree and yes, we’re going to comply with its mandates, but we have to own this. We have to acknowledge where we were and where we are and own it and go forward and make the reform because in the end we want to be able to say we turned ourselves around and we want to be able to say we can now produce leaders who can be police chiefs here and elsewhere.

PG: I assume you read the Department of Justice report released about the city a couple of years ago. What stuck out to you in that report and were there any similarities to New Orleans and Baltimore that you remember?

MH: I think there were more similarities. I don’t think anything really stuck out. It read very similar to New Orleans. There were things that happened that really drove citizens perceptions and things that happened that talked about the erosion of trust. It really spoke to a culture change — patterns, practices and behaviors. And it spoke to the need to change the holistic culture that’s probably generations old. There’s a real need for improved technology. There’s a need for best practices. There’s a need for better training at every level to make sure we’re bringing in the best training and the best thought leaders to change more on our customer service approach, but we’re investigating in a constitutional way. We’re meeting people — there’s a great community engagement component built in that we have to meet. All of those things build trust — transparency. So I’m looking at all of that. I don’t think there’s any one thing one thing that stuck out cause there’s a lot of things that stuck out. Coming from New Orleans, when you thought you saw the worst the DOJ could say about a department — they said very similar things about Baltimore. So I think the familiarity with it and having survived culture change in New Orleans, led by my predecessor, and then I took over in year two of the consent decree, I think having survived and led culture change made the decision easy for me to accept the offer to come here. Knowing what’s in front of me, knowing its a big challenge, but knowing that you can come out of it. And then be able to tell the story that you were able to self correct and change because we wanted to.

PG: You mention generational issues — just with a lot of citizens of Baltimore — there are generational thoughts about police, With coming up through zero tolerance, a lot of people have a very negative perception of police, when they see a police officer. A lot of people understand why Freddie Gray turned and ran. How do you tackle that — a generation of Baltimore citizens, who have marks on their record, who have come up through zero tolerance, who have this negative perception of the badge?

MH: Well I think we start here and we start now with what we have and where we are right now. Communicating that we are a department that’s making holistic reform. Yes, we’re under a consent decree, but we want to do this and we’re owning it. And while we’re recruiting new people in, we want to retain our good people, we want to train up our individuals to make sure we’re the best possible police officers we could possible produce. And then demonstrate through our daily delivery of police services that we can police the city, that we can be proactive in a very constitutional, fair and just way — while having high levels of citizen engagement, creating a robust community policing philosophy that has great community policing initiatives that build trust and build relationship and open lines of communication. All of that being done at the same time. I think overtime we’ll be able to change the citizens’ perceptions, not that they’ll say that we were whatever they accuse us of, but to say that we were able to change.

PG: Certainly you weren’t here during the Gun Trace Task Force, but you own it now. it is your problem to deal with. How do you deal with the fallout from that and ending corruption, whether the reality of it, the perception of it or a mixture of both that people see that and say those cops are corrupt.

MH: You bring up a good point. I think you look at my first decision when things were brought to my attention with the indictments from last week, and then names that were followed. And my response to it. And I think things were happening. And I would ask the citizens to not always look at what will happen, but to also look at the department’s response to it and how we tackled it. So it’s about building systems of accountability that inform us, about good behaviors and bad behaviors and good supervision and bad supervision, good management and bad management, good leadership and bad leadership and when things are brought to our attention — what do we do about it? And when people, who fail to take the correction, what’s done to them? And that those systems inform us so that we can know the things that we once did not know. And so we can track and measure, when things are reported — when people take the correct action, or not the correct action or fail to take any action — and there’s consequences for that. That are strong and certain, but fair and just. And I believe implementing and creating those systems, some of which are technological, some of which are human systems. That those systems that are not in place now — and the ones that are in place need to be improved — those systems inform us, so that I can hold people accountable at every level. And I think that is the core of making sure that bad acts like that don’t continue and that when things happen, even when we start experiencing culture change, that the response to it is the appropriate response that demonstrates accountability and transparency to the residents.

Watch more of the raw interview with Harrison below:

