DAMASCUS, Md. (WJZ) — The case involving one of the four teens charged with raping students at Damascus High School has been moved back to juvenile court.

All four are charged with first-degree rape for allegedly assaulting their teammates of the JV football team with a broomstick.

This is the third suspect to have their case moved to juvenile court. The hearing for the last suspect is set for later in March.

