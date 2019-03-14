



The FBI Baltimore Violent Crimes Task Force is looking to identify a suspect in a series of bank robberies this month.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for six bank robberies in the Baltimore area that started on February 27.

In each instance, the suspect entered the victim bank, approached the teller counter, presented a demand note announcing the robbery and stated that he had a gun. After taking cash from the victim teller, the suspect fled the area.

He is described as being between 5’4″ and 5″6 tall, weighing between 150 to 170 lbs. The suspect also had pink scabs on his face and is around his mid 30s or 40s.

On February 27 he was wearing a dark gray jacket, black shirt, dark-colored pants and a black winter cap.

On March 4, the suspect wore a black jacket, dark-colored pants, white shoes and black knit hat.

On March 5, the suspect wore a gray striped jacket and black knit hat.

On March 12, the suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored jacket, as well as a khaki coat, tan pants, black knit hat and black shoes.

There have been no injuries in any of these robberies so far.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for the following robberies:

PNC Bank

426 West Baltimore Street

Baltimore, MD

02/27/2019

426 West Baltimore Street Baltimore, MD 02/27/2019 M&T Bank

329 West Baltimore St

Baltimore, MD

03/04/2019

329 West Baltimore St Baltimore, MD 03/04/2019 Kopernik Bank

2101 Eastern Ave

Baltimore, MD

03/05/2019

2101 Eastern Ave Baltimore, MD 03/05/2019 Wells Fargo Bank

2008 East Monument St

Baltimore, MD

03/05/2019

2008 East Monument St Baltimore, MD 03/05/2019 PNC Bank

426 W Baltimore Street

Baltimore, MD

3/12/2019

426 W Baltimore Street Baltimore, MD 3/12/2019 PNC Bank

1100 North Charles Street

Baltimore, MD

03/12/2019

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect in these robberies. If anyone has any information, please call the Baltimore FBI at 410-265-8080.

