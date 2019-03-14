



Famed American women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred sat down with WJZ’s Mary Bubala for an exclusive on the two women she is representing in a case against R. Kelly involving an alleged sexual assault.

Two Baltimore women who accused R. Kelly of sexually assaulting them after his 1996 concert in the city are exclusively telling their stories to WJZ decades later.

Allred has represented many victims in women’s rights cases, including the family of celebrity OJ Simpson’s slain wife, Nicole Simpson, the Tiger Woods scandal involving one of Woods’ mistresses, and Mel “Scary Spice” Brown who sued Eddie Murphy claiming he had fathered her child.

New R. Kelly Accusations: Baltimore Women Share Stunning Details Of Alleged Sexual Assault After 1996 Concert

In an interview Bubala, Allred said this is not the last we’ll be hearing about R. Kelly, or the last time he’ll be facing legal troubles.

Gloria Allred: Now we have numerous alleged victims, and I can assure you that whatever happens in Chicago in that courtroom for R. Kelly, I don’t believe that it’s likely that that’s the last stop for him. Because whether he is convicted, acquitted or there’s a mistrial that is the jury’s deadlocked, there may be prosecutions elsewhere.

Mary Bubala: Federal?

Allred: And, this is big, and I have, we’re the leading women’s rights law firm in the united states for forty-three years, I’ve dealt with many victims of sexual predators, if we believe the accusers who came forward this is the worst sexual predator that I’ve ever seen- this is a danger. And really, all of them just want to help to protect young girls, teenagers, underage girls and I represent a number of them in addition to these two who were underage when they alleged what they experienced from R. Kelly but also others. Some even younger.

Bubala: Everyone wants you to be their attorney, when they got in touch with you why did, why are you taking their case what was it about these two women from Baltimore that you just knew they were telling the truth?

Allred: I could tell they were in pain, I had a feeling that they came across as very very credible, I knew it was tough to decide to do this. But they had the right reasons to, they didn’t want what they say happened to them to happen to anybody else.

So they fought through that fear they fought through that pain, and they had the courage to do it so, you know, this is the time of empowerment, of women and empowerment of victims, and as they get older as they have children, they realize, wait a minute- we don’t want anything like this to happen to our children.

So the only way to stop it is for people to know- don’t live in fear of a predator because that only helps him, doesn’t help you, these were young African-American women, and many of their voices have been ignored for many years. That ends now, okay, it ended with the Lifetime documentary, it ended with more women coming forward and I hope that those who are watching, this story, Mary, on CBS in Baltimore, will say “Wait, I’m not going to let fear silence me anymore, I am going to speak up, I am going to contact an attorney find out what the benefits and risks of moving forward are and then see if I can help to seek justice.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook