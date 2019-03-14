  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An anti-online harassment and bullying bill passed in the Maryland House of Delegates on Thursday.

The bill, “Grace’s Law 2.0” passed unanimously at 137-0. It has already been passed unanimously in the Senate in February.

Proposed Grace’s Law 2.0 Passes Unanimously In Senate, Awaits Review From Judiciary House Committee

The bill was named in honor of a Howard County teen who committed suicide in 2012 after she was bullied online, and would make it a misdemeanor to repeatedly and maliciously use a computer or smartphone to bully someone under the age of 18.

This story is developing.

