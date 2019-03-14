



An anti-online harassment and bullying bill passed in the Maryland House of Delegates on Thursday.

The bill, “Grace’s Law 2.0” passed unanimously at 137-0. It has already been passed unanimously in the Senate in February.

The bill was named in honor of a Howard County teen who committed suicide in 2012 after she was bullied online, and would make it a misdemeanor to repeatedly and maliciously use a computer or smartphone to bully someone under the age of 18.

