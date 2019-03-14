



The Baltimore Orioles have named Alex Cobb as their Opening Day starter.

This marks the team’s third different Opening Day starter in as many seasons.

Dyland Bundy took the mound in 2018 against the Minnesota Twins, while Kevin Gausman got the nod in 2017 against the Blue Jays.

The O’s signed the then-free-agent Cobb in 2018 to a 4-year $57 million deal.

Cobb had one of his worst seasons statistically in his 7-year career.

He did not sign with the team until a week before Opening Day and struggled throughout the course of the season.

Before the All-Star Break, he had a 6.41 ERA.

Cobb finished the 2018 campaign with a 5-15 mark and a 4.90 ERA.

This year, Cobb is tasked with opening the season on the road against the New York Yankees.

The Yankees made it to the ALDS last season, before falling to their arch rival — the Boston Red Sox — in four games.

New York will send Masahiro Tanaka to the mound on Opening Day.

Tanaka is replacing Luis Severino, who is battling shoulder inflammation.

Opening Day is just two weeks away at Yankee Stadium.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

