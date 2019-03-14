



Havre De Grace police confirm an accident involving a vehicle and a school bus Thursday.

Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was driving in the 300 block of Juniata St early Thursday morning when it crossed the lane and hit the school bus head on.

Two juveniles were driving the vehicle, police said. They sustained minor injuries and were taken to Johns Hopkins, they are in stable condition.

The driver of the school bus was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital, there were no children on the bus.

The accident is under investigation.

This story is developing.

