



A group of men were charged in a string of car break-ins, drug and gun crimes in Columbia.

According to Howard County Police, the three men are charged with varying counts of theft scheme, theft, rogue and vagabond, malicious destruction of property and gun-related charges.

Davon Kyree Holden, 21, Tyres Deontay Holden, 20, and Brice Laron Robinson, 23, of New Country Lane were all charged in the case.

Robinson also faces an additional drug charge.

A fourth suspect, 21-year-old Brooke Johnson of Farewell Road faces gun charges but is not charged in the car break-ins.

After multiple complaints about car break-ins in the Hickory Ridge area were made to the Neighborhood Community Resource Officers, they began investigating the crimes.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives developed suspects and served multiple search warrants at a residence in the 11800 block of New Country Lane over the last 10 days.

Detectives recovered a handgun, a stolen shotgun, a sawed-off shotgun and suspected crack cocaine and other drug distribution paraphernalia.

While in the home, detectives also located personal property reported stolen from a total of 93 vehicles dating back to March 2018.

Detectives were also able to link some of the property to the owners after finding identifying information among the items found.

Detectives are continuing to process the stolen property and reach out to the victims as they are identified.

Many items including cell phones, backpacks, jackets and tools have not been linked to a specific case.

Detectives are asking victims of the car break-ins in the west Columbia area to leave a message at 410-313-STOP with their contact information, description of the item and case number if applicable.

Victims should also share whether or not they filed an initial police report at the time of the theft.

