BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old woman was arrested in the shooting that injured another woman and her 11-year-old son.

According to Baltimore police, Nichole George was charged with several counts of attempted first degree murder, 1st & 2nd degree assault as well as handgun violations.

Nichole George

George allegedly shot a 34-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son in the 900 block of Seagull Avenue on Thursday.

11-Year-Old Boy Shot In South Baltimore Thursday, Police Say

The 34-year-old woman is in stable condition.

The 11-year-old boy is listed in critical but stable condition.

Currently, police do not know what the motive was for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

