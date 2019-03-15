  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have increased patrol around area mosques following the mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said during a Friday press conference that they’ve also reached out to the community faith leaders to offer extra patrols around their mosques.

“With this level of sensitivity we want to be sensitive to make sure we’re doing our due diligence to make sure these type of incidents don’t happen here,” Harrison said, ” to bring some level of calmness and comfort to those of that faith community.

Forty nine people were killed and dozens others injured after gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

An Australian man who claimed responsibility for the first attack wrote a manifesto referencing “white genocide” driven by “mass immigration,” CBS News reported.

The gunman live streamed the shooting as it was happening.

