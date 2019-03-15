



The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of a bank robbery suspect. They said he is responsible for several robberies in Baltimore.

Officials said the suspect would enter the bank, approach a teller, and present a demand note. The note would announce the robbery and state that he had a gun. After he collected the cash he would flee the area.

Investigators warned that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was described as 5’4″ to 5’6″ and between 150 to 170 lbs. He is a black man with a medium build and black hair. Officials think he is in his mid-30s to mid-40s in age.

Police believe the suspect is responsible for these six bank robberies:

February 27, 2019: PNC Bank 426 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

March 4, 2019: M&T Bank 329 West Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD 21201

March 5, 2019: Kopernik Bank 2101 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201

March 5, 2019: Wells Fargo Bank 2008 East Monument St, Baltimore, MD 21205

March 12, 2019: PNC Bank 426 W Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

March 12, 2019: PNC Bank 1100 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Officials also released a description of his clothing during each of the robberies.

February 27, 2019: dark gray jacket, black shirt, dark-colored pants and a black winter cap

March 4, 2019: black jacket, dark-colored pants, white shoes and black knit hat

March 5, 2019: gray striped jacket and black knit hat

March 12, 2019: black hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored jacket

March 12, 2019: khaki coat, tan pants, black knit hat, and black shoes

Anyone with information should contact the Baltimore Office of the FBI at (410) 265-8080 or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov .

