



Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced that Eric Melancon and Daniel Murphy are joining the force.

Melancon will join as Chief of Staff and Murphy will oversee Consent Decree compliance.

Harrison released a statement Friday in regard to the newest additions to the force:

“Both men are talented, innovative, hard-working public servants who played major roles in reforming the New Orleans Police Department and successfully implementing the New Orleans consent decree. I am looking forward to working with them again to improve BPD, reduce crime and rebuild our relationship with the community.”

Harrison said that he fully expects that Jim Gillis and Michelle Wirzberger will remain in senior-level positions with the Baltimore Police Department.

He also said that, “their skills, experience and passion will be very much needed as we work toward making Baltimore a better and safer city.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook