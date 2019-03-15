  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition in northwest Baltimore Friday night.

Police were called to the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported shooting at around 9:00 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call MetroCrime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

