



State police arrested 31-year-old Maryland man after he was caught on a viral video jumping on a pelican in Florida.

William Hunter Hardesty, of Riva, was arrested on a warrant from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that charged him with animal cruelty to migratory birds and the intentional feeding of pelicans.

Hardesty is being held as a fugitive in the Worcester County Detention Center.

He was arrested just after 9 a.m. at a hotel in the 12000 block of Ocean Gateway in Ocean City, Maryland.

He was taken in front of a court commissioner for a bond hearing. He is waiting extradition to Florida.

A video showed a man in Florida luring a pelican with food then jumping on top of the pelican in the water. The video was posted to social media.

State Police received a tip about Hardesty’s whereabouts Friday morning.

