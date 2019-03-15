



Anne Arundel County health officials are warning resident after a report of a rabid raccoon in Annapolis.

According to the health department, they are seeking to talk to anyone who came into contact with a raccoon in near the intersection of Madison Street and President Street in the Eastport community of Annapolis.

The raccoon, which was found on March 13, tested positive for rabies.

If you or your pet came into contact with the raccoon, or your pet has unexplained wounds, please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7256 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Rabies spreads by the bite or scratch of an infected animal. It can also spread when the infected animal’s saliva comes into contact with eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.

People and pets will need to receive treatment as soon as possible.

For online information about rabies, click here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook