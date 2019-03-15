



State police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured two others early Friday morning in Glen Burnie.

Troopers responded to the westbound die of Route 195 on the Patapsco River Bridge around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Rav 4 driven by 34-year-old Brandon Hinkley of Jessup was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of 195.

Two other vehicles were traveling westbound on 195 at the same time. The driver of a Mazda CX-5 21-year-old David Gerecht of Rockville swerveed to avoid the Rav 4. The Rav 4 then collided with a Nissan Quest head-on. The Rav 4 also struck the rear side of the Mazda.

A male passenger in the Nissan was declared dead on scene.

The 46-year-old Woodbridge, Va man driving the Nissan was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.

Hinkley was also taken to Shock Trauma.

Gerecht, along with his two passengers, were treated on scene.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hinkley.

He will be charged with manslaughter, criminal negligent manslaughter, homicide by motor vehicle under the influence, homicide by motor vehicle under the influence per se, homicide by motor vehicle impaired by alcohol, life threatening injury by motor vehicle under the influence, life threatening injury by motor vehicle under the influence per se, life threatening injury by motor vehicle while impaired, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol per se, driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and driving the wrong direction on a one-way road.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

