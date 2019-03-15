



A CSX train has derailed in the 1900 block of Falls Road near the Streetcar Museum in Baltimore. The call came in around 3 p.m.

Baltimore City fire and police are on scene where the freight train derailed. Fire officials report no injuries.

At least three cars are hanging off the tracks. A total of nine cars were derailed. The cars were empty.

Confirmed train derailment at 1911 Falls Rd. No injuries reported. As of now we have a total of 9 detailed cars. The @CSX derailed cars appear to be empty & does not appear to poise any hazard @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/MxyKJldfcp — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 15, 2019

The derailment occurred just blocks away from Penn Station and in an area that’s a regularly busy part of town, with businesses and offices.

Collapsed rail track along Falls Road?! Photos: Jaime’s Mayhew pic.twitter.com/vzHiIbY4a1 — Ryan Dorsey (@ElectRyanDorsey) March 15, 2019

(Charles North, Baltimore) Train Derailment — A CSX freight train derailed near W North Avenue & Falls Road. The train was not carrying civilian passengers and no injuries were reported. A chemical tanker was reportedly on board. Follow here: https://t.co/HPYfUTanO1 #CitizenApp pic.twitter.com/eiTsoe5vAb — Citizen Baltimore (@CitizenBmore) March 15, 2019

An Amtrak spokeswoman said there’s no impact on Amtrak services at the moment.

Roads in the area are being closed off. Falls Road prior to North has been shut down.

Train Derailment: Baltimore Police and @BaltimoreFire are on the scene of a train derailment in the 1900 block of Falls Road. At this time, there have been no injuries reported. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) March 15, 2019

Some outages being reported due to the derailment and traffic lights are out in the area.

At this time, officials don’t believe there’s any environmental impact or hazard to the community.

This story is developing.

