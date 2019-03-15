BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A CSX train has derailed in the 1900 block of Falls Road near the Streetcar Museum in Baltimore. The call came in around 3 p.m.
Baltimore City fire and police are on scene where the freight train derailed. Fire officials report no injuries.
At least three cars are hanging off the tracks. A total of nine cars were derailed. The cars were empty.
The derailment occurred just blocks away from Penn Station and in an area that’s a regularly busy part of town, with businesses and offices.
An Amtrak spokeswoman said there’s no impact on Amtrak services at the moment.
Roads in the area are being closed off. Falls Road prior to North has been shut down.
Some outages being reported due to the derailment and traffic lights are out in the area.
At this time, officials don’t believe there’s any environmental impact or hazard to the community.
This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.
