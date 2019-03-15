



T.G.I.F., as in Thank God It’s Friday.

C.W.A., as in Car Wash Alert!

Yep today I have issued the first C.W.A. of the year. Looks like after showers today we will actually string a few day together where it will be sunny and dry. Cool but for the most part dry. I point this out because the time, effort, and, (if you chose to go to a car wash), money involved, won’t be wasted. Frankly after this Winters rain, and sometime mixed precip, my ride needs a good hose down. Truthfully I am going to pay the cost to be the boss and hit the car wash. I am gonna hit the premium button too. I want the lights to go off, the colored foam to spray, and my chases to be cleaned.

Is this Spring cleaning done early, no just basic needs getting done.

But the bigger picture is this, we will actually see a longish stretch with only a stray shower in the forecast, and that would be Monday, as opposed to every other day rain.

Time to wrap up the week. T.G.I.F., everyone, ain’t it the truth?

C.W.A., everyone ain’t it time!

MB

