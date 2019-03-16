  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday afternoon in northeast Baltimore.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Brenden, in the rear, around 3:51 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male.

When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds to the head and wrist.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

