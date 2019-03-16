BURLINGTON, Vt. (WJZ) — There will be no Cinderella story for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, this year who fell to Vermont 66-49 in Saturday’s American East Championship game.

The Retrievers (21-13, 11-5 American East) went into halftime down eight to the Catamounts (27-6, 14-2 American East) but could not pull out a come from behind victory.

UMBC did not have an answer for Vermont junior forward Anthony Lamb. Lamb dropped 28 points and shot 50 percent from the field for the Catamounts.

Sophomore guard Stef Smith added 17 points for Vermont.

The Retrievers also struggled on the boards and were out-rebounded by 11.

Vermont will move onto the NCAA Tournament after capturing the American East Championship.

Last year, UMBC captured the hearts of many across the country with a 74-54 victory over Virginia in the NCAA Tournament.

The Retrievers were the first No. 16 seed team to defeat a No. 1 seed team in the tournament in NCAA history.