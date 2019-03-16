



The Port Tobacco River Park in Charles County is attracting attention from around the world.

The park is currently live streaming its new “Bald Eagle Nest Cam” which shows viewers nesting activities amongst a family of bald eagles.

“We’ve had two [bald eagles] hatch, and we’re on day three of five for incubation for egg number three,” Rachel Ammerman, of Charles County Parks and Recreation, said. “So right now, we’re right on track for the hatching of number three.”

Anyone can come to the Port Tobacco River Park to see the bald eagles with binoculars.

“It’s a huge deal, this is the only active eagle cam in Maryland,” John Snow, of Charles County Parks and Recreation, said. “There’s another on the Eastern Shore, but it’s not working right now. It’s also important because this one is in a tree as opposed to a structure.”

The baby bald eagles will stay in the nest, being fed by their parents. They will learn to fly and hunt before leaving the nest.

You can live steam the “Bald Eagle Nest Cam” here.

