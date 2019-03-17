



Two women and a child are recovering at the hospital Sunday night after a house fire, officials said.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning on Aigburth Avenue, crews said flames, which started in the basement, spread to the first and second floors.

The three people who were hurt are expected to be alright, however- crews said once the fire was out, they found the body of a dog inside the home.

Three cats are also still missing from the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

