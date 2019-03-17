



Baltimore County Police are investigating an accident that left an 89-year-old man dead in Reisterstown earlier Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to a crash at Franklin Blvd and Nicodemus Rd. at 3:30 p.m. The crash involved a Ford F-150 and a Ford F-750 dump truck.

Police said the F-150 was driving westbound on Franklin Blvd when it failed to stop at the steady red circular signal and struck the dump truck.

The truck was attempting to make a left from southbound Nicodemus Rd onto eastbound Franklin Blvd.

The driver of the F-150 was taken to Sinai Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The dump truck operator was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The passenger of the F-750 dump truck declined medical attention at the scene.

The F-150 driver has been identified as Fernando Jamie Loizaga, 89, of the 400 block of Fox View Court in Reisterstown, Md.

This crash continues to be investigated by the Baltimore County Police Crash investigation team.

