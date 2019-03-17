  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Fatal crash, Local TV, Maryland, Reisterstown


REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating an accident that left an 89-year-old man dead in Reisterstown earlier Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to a crash at Franklin Blvd and Nicodemus Rd. at 3:30 p.m. The crash involved a Ford F-150 and a Ford F-750 dump truck.

Police said the F-150 was driving westbound on Franklin Blvd when it failed to stop at the steady red circular signal and struck the dump truck.

The truck was attempting to make a left from southbound Nicodemus Rd onto eastbound Franklin Blvd.

The driver of the F-150 was taken to Sinai Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The dump truck operator was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The passenger of the F-750 dump truck declined medical attention at the scene.

The F-150 driver has been identified as Fernando Jamie Loizaga, 89, of the 400 block of Fox View Court in Reisterstown, Md.

This crash continues to be investigated by the Baltimore County Police Crash investigation team.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s