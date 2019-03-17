  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A body found in the Inner Harbor on Friday has been identified as a man who went missing back on December 28 in Baltimore.

According to Baltimore police, the man has been identified as 29-year-old Chaz Faltz.

When Faltz was reported missing, police said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering.

They also said he reportedly had driven a 2005 Black Nissan Pathfinder with tinted windows

29-Year-Old Man Last Seen December 28

Officers also said at the time that Faltz frequently went to Horseshoe Casino.

Police said an autopsy is still being performed at this time.

This story is developing. 

