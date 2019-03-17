



Baltimore County Police are investigating after two people were found dead after a barricade situation Saturday night in Edgemere.

Police said this was a domestic situation, Ami Lynn Garrison, 40, and Daniel Allen Doran, 41, who lived together in the 3000 block of Willow Avenue, had barricaded themselves inside their home for several hours before police were able to get in.

Police were called to the home at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, after receiving a call from someone else about the two fighting.

Investigators said once they got there, the fight had escalated and they had barricaded themselves inside.

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to make contact as we approached the home and the incident escalated into a larger situation and ultimately a barricade that required a much larger response including tactical team responding,” said Lieutenant Andrea Bylen of Baltimore County Police.

Police said it was not until around 2 a.m. when they were able to get inside, where they found the couple.

“We were able to enter the home where we found that two individuals were inside and deceased, we discovered that there was an adult male and adult female deceased at the location and appear to be suffering from gunshot wound,” Lt. Bylen said.

Neighbors said the area is a close community who loved Ami. They said she was nice and always friendly, and her smile will be missed.

Detectives are still putting the pieces together as to what happened but they are looking for any additional suspects.

