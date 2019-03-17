  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Delaware, Local TV, Maryland, Shooting, teen shot, Wilmington


WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wilmington Police Department issued a news release Sunday saying the shooting happened the previous night in a neighborhood east of Brandywine Park.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department urged anyone with information about what happened to call detectives.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s