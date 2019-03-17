COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Terrapins have earned a No. 6 seed and will travel to Jacksonville, Fl. this week for their opening game of the NCAA tournament.

The Terps will go up against the winner of Belmont-Temple’s matchup on Thursday.

“Well, yeah, the Big 10 going to the tournament sometimes is a little bit like going to the dentist’s office you’ve already played them a couple times you gotta play them again, they know every play that type of thing,” said Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon.

The head coach said the Terps are going into the tournament with a new season mentality.

Maryland HC Mark Turgeon compares the BIG 10 heading to the Tournament to going TO THE DENTIST. Says they’ll be ready for whatever happens this week. @wjz pic.twitter.com/A8CXBHJaqp — Max McGee (@MaxMcGeeTV) March 17, 2019

“This is lose and you go home type of deal so, and you know, we have two opponents right now we don’t know who it’s going to be, we got a day to prepare, but you know, we’ll watch a lot of film on them- both teams- heading into Tuesday night when they play Tuesday night,” He went on. “But I can just tell by our team meeting today and our practice today that our guys truly believe this is a new season. We’ve done some amazing things, and the grind is over and now the fun begins and it showed kind of the way our guys handled it,”

