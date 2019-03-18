



When A CSX freight train derailed along a Baltimore bridge last week, one of the freight cars really stood out — a tanker car dangling above Fallsway.

“We are really lucky this train was not carrying anything hazardous, but we know crude oil has been transported through the city by rail. Transporting crude oil by rail is incredibly hazardous,” said Taylor Smith-Hams with the Chesapeake Climate Action Network.

Train Services Restored Following CSX Train Derailment

In 2013, 47 people were killed in Quebec when a crude oil shipment exploded and burned.

That same year in Baltimore County, a collision between a train and a truck spread toxic fumes, triggering evacuations.

According to Smith-Hams, in Baltimore “about 165,000 people live in what’s called the blast zone, which is a one mile radius around the train tracks, that could be impacted by a potential crude oil train derailment or explosion.”

There were two close calls in 2016, when tanker cars derailed in Montgomery County and in the Howard Street Tunnel, scene of an earlier derailment and major fire.

CSX said repairs have made the tracks and bridge safe for trains.

As for the cause of the accident, that’s still being investigated.

“We are going to be at risk as long as long as crude oil is transported by rail,” said Smith-Hams, “until there is a ban on that practice.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook