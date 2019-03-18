



A 10 day crime spree gave a violent repeat offender $4,000 in cash and stolen property. She is now sentenced to 25 years in prison, a judge said Monday.

Rashelle Francis was convicted on several counts of kidnapping and robbery-related offenses. She has been sentenced to serve 25 years of a 50-year sentenced followed by five years of probation.

Francis, a violent repeat offender- whose criminal history includes armed robbery, trespassing and burglary- was on probation and parole when she committed a series of kidnappings and armed robberies in April 2018.

Over a 10-day robbery spree from April 8 to April 18, 2018, Francis carried out several armed kidnappings and robberies throughout Northwest and Southwest Baltimore. Francis would approach the victim, display a firearm and then demand money.

In each case, Francis kidnapped the victims and ordered them to different ATM locations to make withdrawals.

Each victim, including a seven-year-old boy, escaped or was released after the heist.

She netted around $4,000 in stolen money and personal property from these incidents.

Hours after her last kidnapping and robbery, police found her at the Horseshoe Casino in downtown Baltimore. At the time of her arrest, she had a BB gun and a recently reported stolen iPhone on her.

A search of her vehicle resulted in police discovering other numerous amounts of stolen property.

