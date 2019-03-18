Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Northwest Baltimore, Shooting, Stabbing


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second violent incident occurred just around 30 minutes after a homicide in West Baltimore occurred Monday afternoon, police said.
Police were dispatched at 2:43 p.m., to an area hospital to investigate a shooting victim brought in by medics seeking treatment.
When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man suffering from gunshot and stab wounds.
Police said the victim was picked up in the 5100 block of Lichfield Avenue by a Baltimore City medic.
