



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second violent incident occurred just around 30 minutes after a homicide in West Baltimore occurred Monday afternoon, police said.

Police were dispatched at 2:43 p.m., to an area hospital to investigate a shooting victim brought in by medics seeking treatment.

When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man suffering from gunshot and stab wounds.

Police said the victim was picked up in the 5100 block of Lichfield Avenue by a Baltimore City medic.