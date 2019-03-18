



Baltimore County Police are investigating a suspicious death on Kinship Road in Dundalk as a homicide after a 32-year-old man was found dead in his apartment.

Family members contacted police around 6 p.m. Friday night to have officers check on the welfare of Martino Robert Duffin of the 100 block of Kinship Road, 21222, indicating they had not heard from since Tuesday and were unable to reach him by phone.

When officers arrived at the location, they made entry into the residence where they found the body of Duffin with undetermined trauma to the upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it is being investigated as a homicide with no suspect information at this time.

Police ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary at that location late last week, or anyone who may have possible information regarding this incident, to contact Homicide detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

