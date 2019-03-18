Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel Police reported a body was found after crews extinguished a brush fire Monday morning.
The fire was in a wooded area off Ritchie Highway near Sycamore Dr.
WJZ’s Kimberly Eiten said homicide detectives were called to the area. Firefighters received a call for flames showing through the trees. A vehicle was found engulfed in flames and a body was found in inside.
It’s unknown if it is the scene of an accident or a crime.
No other information was released. Stay with WJZ for updates on this developing story.
