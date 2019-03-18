  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
By Kimberly Eiten
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Police Department, Body Found, Fire


GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel Police reported a body was found after crews extinguished a brush fire Monday morning.

The fire was in a wooded area off Ritchie Highway near Sycamore Dr.

WJZ’s Kimberly Eiten said homicide detectives were called to the area. Firefighters received a call for flames showing through the trees. A vehicle was found engulfed in flames and a body was found in inside.

It’s unknown if it is the scene of an accident or a crime.

No other information was released. Stay with WJZ for updates on this developing story.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Kimberly Eiten

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s