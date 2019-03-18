



Anne Arundel Police reported a body was found after crews extinguished a brush fire Monday morning.

The fire was in a wooded area off Ritchie Highway near Sycamore Dr.

WJZ’s Kimberly Eiten said homicide detectives were called to the area. Firefighters received a call for flames showing through the trees. A vehicle was found engulfed in flames and a body was found in inside.

It’s unknown if it is the scene of an accident or a crime.

Units on scene of a brush fire in a wooded area off Ritchie Hwy near Sycamore Drive. After fire was extinguished, a possible body was located. No additional information at this time: Updates will be posted as they become available. #BrooklynPark #GlenBurnie. pic.twitter.com/zIYMA1sEA5 — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) March 18, 2019

No other information was released. Stay with WJZ for updates on this developing story.

