Comments
NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WJZ) — It could have been a “Chik-Fil-A” commerical.
NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WJZ) — It could have been a “Chik-Fil-A” commerical.
A cow stopped traffic in Indiana as he ran across a road.
The video was posted on Facebook and quickly went viral. The cow was able to get to a Chick-Fil-A parking lot before being corralled.
The restaurant chain is known for its advertisements where cows ask you to “Eat More Chikin”.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook