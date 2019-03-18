Filed Under:Chick-Fil-A, Indiana, National, runaway cow


NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WJZ) — It could have been a “Chik-Fil-A” commerical.

A cow stopped traffic in Indiana as he ran across a road.

The video was posted on Facebook and quickly went viral. The cow was able to get to a Chick-Fil-A parking lot before being corralled.

The restaurant chain is known for its advertisements where cows ask you to “Eat More Chikin”.

