



It could have been a “Chik-Fil-A” commerical.

A cow stopped traffic in Indiana as he ran across a road.

The video was posted on Facebook and quickly went viral. The cow was able to get to a Chick-Fil-A parking lot before being corralled.

The restaurant chain is known for its advertisements where cows ask you to “Eat More Chikin”.

