



An off-duty Maryland State trooper was arrested in a road rage incident on Sunday evening.

According to Baltimore County Police, Zachary Tyler Bowen allegedly pointed a gun at another driver on I-695 after he was allegedly cut off.

Bowen, 28, has been a trooper with the Maryland State Police since 2012. He was most recently assigned to the Automotive Safety Enforcement Division.

Police said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on I-695 near the Liberty Road exit.

That’s when county police got a call about an assault along the beltway.

Police said a man and woman were travelling along the outer loop of I-695 when the man, who was driving, changed lanes.

Bowen, who was driving a Volkswagen Jetta, drove up along the victims’ car and allegedly pointed a handgun at the pair.

The victims provided police with a description of the suspect that helped officers identify Bowen, who lives in Reisterstown.

Police went to Bowen’s home and he was placed under arrest.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and the use of the firearm in the commission of a violent crime or felony.

State police have suspended Bowen without pay.

Maryland State Police released a statement about Bowen’s arrest:

Maryland State Police can confirm that Trooper First Class Zachary Bowen was arrested earlier today by the Baltimore County Police Department. As a result of the charges placed against him, TFC Bowen was immediately suspended without pay by the Maryland State Police. TFC Bowen has been a sworn member of the Maryland State Police since January 2012. He was most recently assigned to the Automotive Safety Enforcement Division. In addition to the criminal investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department, the Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Division will conduct an administrative investigation. Any specific questions related to the arrest or investigation should be referred to the Baltimore County Police Department.

