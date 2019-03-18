



It’s been nine months since a hit-and-run driver left a Baltimore boy critically injured along an Upper Fells Point street.

Eleven-year-old Christopher Bautista survived, but there’s been no arrest in the case.

Patricia Bell, Christopher’s mom, is desperate for answers.

Surveillance cameras along Bank Street recorded the hit-and-run last June.

But, police have never caught up to the driver. She’s still waiting for an arrest and justice for her son.

Christopher bears the scars of survival.

“I remember waking up on the street,” he said. ” I was dizzy. I could barely even move and stuff.”

What he can’t really remember, his mom can’t forget.

Bell wasn’t far behind her son last June on their way to Patterson Park when she said a yellow taxi van sped down Bank Street and struck Christopher, knocking him off the skateboard he so often rode through their Upper Fells Point neighborhood.

The the van just sped away.

Christopher spent months in a hospital bed as his family and police pleaded for the driver who hit him to take responsibility.

“You hit someone,” said former police spokesman TJ Smith back in June. “You hit a child. Turn yourself in. Explain what happened.”

Bell said no one has turned themselves in.

“It’s been hard,” she said. “I wish they would just find this guy.”

Now she said with the investigation into the hit-and-run seemingly stalled and her son battling brain damage and nightmares, they’re still waiting for an arrest.

“I wish they would just find him and get him off the street,” Bell said. “He’s a monster. It could happen to somebody else’s child.”

WJZ contacted police for an update on the case, we have not heard back.

