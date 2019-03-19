Filed Under:2019 NCAA Tournament, Baltimore, Baltimore News, basketball, College Basketball, crab cakes, Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Local TV, March Madness


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — March Madness officially kicks off Tuesday night, and while many are trying to get that perfect bracket to win some serious cash, how about some crab cakes instead?

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is offering free crab cakes for life if you enter its contest and score a perfect bracket.

They started this contest in 2018 and no one won, so they decided to expand it this year.

Not only are they offering free crab cakes for life, but whoever comes in first place, will win free crab cakes for an entire year.

Good luck!

