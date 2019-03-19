



Police have arrested a man in the suspicious death of a man on Kinship Road in Dundalk last week.

Albert Myron Muldrow, 31, of the 8400 block of Pioneer Drive, 21144, has been charged with first-degree murder of Martino Robert Duffin, 32, on Tuesday.

Police Investigating Man Found Dead In Dundalk Apartment As Homicide

Family members contacted police around 6 p.m. Friday night to have officers check on the welfare of Martino Robert Duffin of the 100 block of Kinship Road, 21222, indicating they had not heard from since Tuesday and were unable to reach him by phone.

When officers arrived at the location, they made entry into the residence where they found the body of Duffin with undetermined trauma to the upper body.

This story is developing.

