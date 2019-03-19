



Maryland is on track to replace Title X, which provides individuals with family planning services, if they come with restrictions that disqualify clinics that provide abortion referrals.

New federal rules would disqualify clinics if they include abortion referrals, including planned parenthood.

Now that the new federal rules prevent federal family planning dollars from being used by a clinic that provides abortion referrals, lawmakers are stepping in to provide state funding.

“Law and regulation guarantees that women and men have access to the full range of contraceptive options that are medically approved,” Roby Elliott, of Planned Parenthood, said. “To us, it seems that customers who get these services deserve the same equity and access.”

But Maryland Right To Life opposes the bill.

“We know that state funds are being used to fund abortions in Maryland,” Laura Bogley, of Maryland Right To Life, said. “This would expand that, and it just opens the door to additional public funding. We know that the majority of people are against public funding of abortion, whether they’re pro-life or pro-choice.”

The bill has already passed the House and is now in the Senate Committee. If the bill becomes law, Maryland could be the first state in the country to cut ties with Title X.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook